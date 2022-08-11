ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
KHOU

Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel. They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing...
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX

