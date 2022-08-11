Read full article on original website
phl17.com
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.
Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
phl17.com
O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair
There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
phl17.com
In Focus Full Show 08/06/2022
On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with a focus on the race for the White House. The Midterm Elections are just over a few months away and while many people are focused on that – also key is who will be in the potential pool of candidates throwing their hat in the ring to compete to become their respective party’s nominee for President and Vice President. Reshad Hudson brings us a story about rival speeches recently given by former President Trump and former Vice President Pence. Our guest for this segment is Professor John Kennedy, Professor of Politics Science at West Chester University.
phl17.com
National Wellness Month: Hotworx opens in Delco
It’s National Wellness Month, and if you’re looking for a new workout, there’s an all-new fitness studio in Delaware county that really brings the heat and guarantees you’ll sweat. It’s called Hotworx! They offer short workout sessions in 125-degree infrared saunas. PHL17’s Alex Butler went to Media to check it out.
phl17.com
Man known to be around Love Park is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 65-year-old Franklin Evans was last seen on the 7600 block of Este Street. Evans likes to frequent Love Park, 18th and Arch Street, 17th and Cherry Streets and 19th and Cherry Street.
phl17.com
Missing sisters last seen in Kingsessing, tend to hang out around Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing two girls who are sisters last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen 1300 block of South 56th Street around 4:45 pm. Satchell was last seen...
phl17.com
Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
phl17.com
Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
phl17.com
Man captured on video shooting another man at McKinley Playground in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera shooting another man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on August 9, 2022 in the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a teen boy dead, pregnant woman critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body....
phl17.com
Restore Hyper-Wellness in Media
Have you ever tried out cryotherapy? Were talking about standing in temps like negative 160 degrees! Well stats like Lebron james, Demi Moore, Justin bieber and more regularly chill out in these cryo chambers. PHL17’s alex butler went to check it out this morning at the all new Restore hyper wellness in Delaware County.
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
phl17.com
What students need to know financially as they head to college
Philadelphia (WPHL)- So many times, students get caught up in debt and solicited by credit card companies or signing loans or financial documents they may not be fully aware of or understand. We’ve asked Carl Gould from 7 Stage Advisors to join us to talk about this and provide tips.
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
phl17.com
Woman struck by a car regained consciousness after 2 weeks, police need help identifying her
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying a woman who was struck by a car. The incident happened on July 25, 2022, at 508 Adams Avenue around 4:34 am. According to police, a woman was struck by a car along the block. She was transported...
