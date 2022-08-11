Read full article on original website
Related
Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act
This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
Pro-choice activists vandalize Pocatello pregnancy center
POCATELLO — A group of pro-choice activists appears to have vandalized the Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building's windows painted with messages including "forced birth center," "God is a woman" and "beware." The name of a known and long-established pro-choice group was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
Man and juvenile seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and juvenile were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that has shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and juvenile were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash, police said. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monster trucks, Movies at the Port, concerts and more this week in Bannock County
Monster trucks, movies, and Papa Roach are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Fire burning northeast of Pocatello
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello. It's called the Ross Fork fire. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM. It's burning on the Fort Hall Reservation. The National Weather Service The post Fire burning northeast of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Journal
Monster trucks, Movies at the Port, concerts and more this week in Pocatello
Monster trucks, movies, and Papa Roach are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
KIVI-TV
Sunshine and above normal temps expected this week
Monsoon moisture in SW and central Idaho has reduced overnight and shifted east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue east of the Magic Valley near Idaho Falls. High pressure is building over the region sending our temperatures above normal. Expect high temps in the upper 90s and low triple digits...
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli offers fresh breads, sweets, sandwiches and more
AMMON — Stop by Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli and you’ll find a hearty meal, a warm bowl of soup, a loaf of fresh bread or a yummy sweet treat. The family-owned bakery and deli has been around for decades with Jay and Merry Bungard running the Ammon business since 2001.
80 year anniversary of Minidoka internment camp opening
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — December 7, 1941 - a date that will live in infamy. The bombing of Pearl Harbor may be a day of infamy for a generation of Americans, but for Japanese-Americans of that era, there's another day that shoulders just as much shame. On February 19,...
Comments / 0