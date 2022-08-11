CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO