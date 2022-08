The big news yesterday was Mayor Adams’s rollout of his tiny pilot of speed-restriction technology on the city fleet. Fifty (or 0.2 percent) of the city’s nearly 25,000 vehicles — let’s not be too bold, now! — will get the technology , which won’t let the drivers accelerate above 15 miles per hour if that’s the speed limit.

