Tampa, FL

Tom Brady to miss ten days due to a 'personal issue'

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following Tom Brady’s absence from practice on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the veteran quarterback will be away from the team to “deal with some personal things.”

According to the coach, Brady is scheduled to return to the team following their second preseason game, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Bowles also indicated that the absence was previously discussed between Brady and the team, prior to the start of training camp:

This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask], as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] going into these next two games, knowing it’s something he needs to handle.

Coach Bowles also stated that he has a “pretty high level of confidence” that Brady will be under center when Tampa Bay takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season.

