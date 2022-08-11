Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr: 'I Am Finished If I Let Conor Benn Beat Me'
Chris Eubank Jr. says he will have to call it a day if he can’t get his hands raised over Conor Benn. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender will face rising welterweight Benn in an intriguing all-British catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London. Both fighters originate from distinguished British boxing stock in Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., whose intense rivalry in the early 1990s captivated the nation.
Fox News
Tyson Fury decides to 'walk away' from boxing three days after announcing comeback: ‘Bon voyage’
Three days after coming out of retirement to fight British boxer Derek Chisora, reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is once again calling it quits. Fury posted to social media on his 34th birthday that after some "long hard conversations," he is ready to hang up his gloves. "Massive thanks...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez’s confidence will be back after knocking out Pedro Campa says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says he expects former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to regain his self-confidence with a knockout tonight against Pedro Campa on ESPN at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Top Rank isn’t saying it, but Teofimo’s career will be on the line tonight against Campa (34-1-1,...
This is definitely a legacy fight – Conor Benn ready for Chris Eubank Jr bout
Conor Benn is no stranger to shutting out external noise and insists he will do it again to stay on course for a world title shot by winning his “legacy fight” with Chris Eubank Jr.The sons of two of British boxing’s biggest stars from the 1990s will clash at the O2 Arena on October 8, almost 29 years to the day since their fathers fought for a second time.Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank produced two thrilling world title bouts, the first in 1990 which went the way of the latter before a draw occurred three years later but the trilogy...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz looking fast & powerful training for Luis Ortiz
By Jack Tiernan: Andy Ruiz Jr is looking like a machine in training camp for his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Luis Ortiz on September 4th on FOX Sports PPV at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) appears to have trimmed off fat and added muscle...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa – live results
By Mark Eisner: In a shaky performance, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) defeated veteran Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) by a seventh round stoppage on Saturday night in the headliner at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. Lopez, 25, landed the harder shots in each round,...
BoxingNews24.com
Preview: Broner vs Figueroa
By Brad Marchetti: Saturday, August 20th welterweight contender Adrien Broner will return from an 18-month layoff to face top-30 veteran Omar Figueroa Jr. in a scrap that could make or break the career of either fighter. Broner vs Figueroa betting odds for the 12-rounder from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida has the popular Broner instilled as a -200 betting favorite with 80 of the action on the favorite.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith: “Beterbiev will have to fight me” if I beat Mathieu Bauderlique next Saturday
By Barry Holbrook: Former WBA 168-lb champion Callum Smith will be looking to force unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to face him when he battles Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) next Saturday, August 20th in a WBC 175-lb title eliminator at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. It’s a...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk vs Joshua Undercard: Hrgovic Vs. Zhang Official For Saudi Arabia
ZHANG “BIG BANG” ZHILEI ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA. Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Croatia’s Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is set for August 20th, and the winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
BoxingNews24.com
Hrgovic faces Zhang in IBF eliminator on Aug.20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
By Sam Volz: Heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) is focused on locking himself in as the IBF mandatory when he faces Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a 12-round title eliminator next week on August 20th on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II undercard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vacates Ring title, looks serious about retiring
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury has reportedly vacated his Ring heavyweight title and appears to be serious about his retirement from the sport claim from last Friday. With the Ring title vacated, the organization could put it up for grabs for the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II rematch next Saturday on August 20th, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Comments / 0