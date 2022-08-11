Conor Benn is no stranger to shutting out external noise and insists he will do it again to stay on course for a world title shot by winning his “legacy fight” with Chris Eubank Jr.The sons of two of British boxing’s biggest stars from the 1990s will clash at the O2 Arena on October 8, almost 29 years to the day since their fathers fought for a second time.Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank produced two thrilling world title bouts, the first in 1990 which went the way of the latter before a draw occurred three years later but the trilogy...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO