clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 13, 2021) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden...
theashlandchronicle.com
Greenway Grass Fire Suppressed Quickly by Firefighters This Morning
A grass fire along the Bear Creek Greenway was put out just before 11 a.m. this morning by firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue, Jackson County District #5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire was located just west of Ashland Ponds at the bottom of Ashland. Firefighters were...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
KDRV
Siskiyou County evacuation additions and removals
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – While evacuation orders and warnings are decreasing in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has added an additional warning after another fire broke out. With the new George Fire burning 20 acres on Scott River Road, the Sheriff’s Office has placed zone SIS-1236A...
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
KDRV
Yeti & Alex Fires end overnight patrols, more than 8,000 acres burned
YREKA, Cal. -- Klamath National Forest says today the Yeti and Alex Fires in Siskiyou County (shown on map image west of McKinney Fire) are slowing, with the Yeti Fire having is last overnight patrol. "Active overnight patrols encountered no issues on their final night shift," Klamath National Forest (KNF)...
actionnewsnow.com
George Fire breaks out in Siskiyou County, evacuation warning issued
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 8:15 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Zone SIS-1236A, says the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The areas affected includes communities north of Scott River Road, south of Highway 96, east of Scott River Road and west of Scott River Road. Scott River Road...
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
KTVL
Law enforcement busts illegal cannabis grow that stole 25 thousand gallons water per day
MEDFORD — After nine months of investigating an unlicensed cannabis operation in Medford, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives conducted a search and seizure on August 10 near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 hoop style greenhouses, taking...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
KTVL
One suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, Ore. — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments located at 224 South Broad Street. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties...
Officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
KTVL
High bacteria making Bear Creek Basin waterways unsafe
ROGUE VALLEY — Bacteria levels in the waterways of the Bear Creek Basin in Jackson County are currently above state safety standards, residents should use caution if they swim, wade or have contact with the water. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is urging people not to ingest the...
