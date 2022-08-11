ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Tracking multiple cold fronts and a dramatic cooldown

Tonight: Winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph aiding in overnight lows bottoming out into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Sunday follows a similar trend to temperatures seen earlier today. Highs top out into the lower 90's as skies remain partly cloudy. Extended: A stronger...
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms

Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
Tracking a hot end to the weekend, heavy rain early this week

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. TOMORROW: Cool to start the day with lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds keep highs sub-seasonal in the mid to low 80s. EXTENDED: High pressure continues to hold strong to our southwest,...
