Missouri police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t...
Tracking multiple cold fronts and a dramatic cooldown
Tonight: Winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph aiding in overnight lows bottoming out into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Sunday follows a similar trend to temperatures seen earlier today. Highs top out into the lower 90's as skies remain partly cloudy. Extended: A stronger...
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms
Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
Tracking a hot end to the weekend, heavy rain early this week
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. TOMORROW: Cool to start the day with lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds keep highs sub-seasonal in the mid to low 80s. EXTENDED: High pressure continues to hold strong to our southwest,...
