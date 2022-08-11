ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating three homicides overnight Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 6 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
WBTV

Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Hunger#Monsignor#Gt Real Estate#Sbi
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

WBTV gets body cam footage of arrest after petition in court

Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chester County, city addressing violence crimes

WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 6 hours...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy