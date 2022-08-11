ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
FOXBusiness

Homebuying competition falls to lowest level in 2 years

Competition for homes across the nation is easing to levels not seen since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent Redfin report. In July, 44.3% of home offers from Redfin agents faced competition nationwide, down from 50.9% in June and 63.8% last July, according to a real estate brokerage.
