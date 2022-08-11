ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Black Reel TV Awards: Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List

The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress. Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish. HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Rossi
Person
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Person
Aubrey Plaza

Comments / 0

Community Policy