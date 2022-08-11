Read full article on original website
Daviess Co. Traffic Advisory
The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will be milling County Road 650 South today next week from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Highway 257. The road will have limited access through Friday, August 19th.
Knox Co. Road Closing
The Knox County Highway Department says Rod & Gun Club Road, between Windmill Road and Clark Road, will be closed on Monday to replace a culvert. The road will be closed around 8:30 A.M. and will reopen by 2:30 P.M.
Road Closure Planned Monday for State Road 356 in Pike Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Jasper
Jasper Police say one person was injured Saturday evening in a three-vehicle crash on Third Avenue at Hopf Avenue. Police say 40-year-old Jennifer Merkley of Jasper failed to yield the right of way and struck a SUV driven by 67-year-old Martha Niehaus of Huntingburg. Merkley’s vehicle then spun around and...
Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Saturday on a warrant for Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction. 27-year-old Dylan Wagler was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. Washington Police arrested 34-year-old Kevin Flax of Washington Saturday on two Petitions to Revoke Suspended Sentences. Flax was...
Cause of Evansville House Explosion Remains Under Investigation; Names of Victims Released
The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. Charles Hite, 43, Martina Hite, 37, and Jessica Teague, 29 were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the...
Two Arrested Following Police Chase
State Police arrested two people Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in Washington and Orange Counties. Police say the driver, 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts of Corydon, refused to pull over for speeding but eventually crashed his vehicle in Washington County and fled on foot with a female passenger. Both were apprehended.
Jasper Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Possible Suspects
The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying subjects in the photograph in reference to an incident that occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on 08/07/2022. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
Three Killed in West Virginia Plane Crash; Plane Departed Daviess Co., IN Airport
Three people were killed Thursday when a small plane flying from Daviess County, Indiana to Myerstown, Pennsylvania crashed in northern West Virginia. The single-engine plane went down in a wooded area in the Marion County community of Metz, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. No word yet on the identities...
Lawrenceville Building Collapse
Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
