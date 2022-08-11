Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a Providence nurse and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. It seeks class action status. The association said Providence […] The post Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
kptv.com
A heat pump will save you money but good luck getting one, Portland experts say
Oregon's entire Public Defense Services Commission has been fired, effective Tuesday. FOX 12's Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Vancouver neighborhood over the weekend, and it turns out it was stolen from a couple who just tied the knot. Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in...
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Hwy 101 crash kills 3 people near Lincoln City
A crash near Lincoln City took the lives of multiple people on Monday, officials tell KOIN 6 News.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
kptv.com
OSP: 3 dead after crash on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash near Lincoln City closed Highway 101 for multiple hours on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 101 at milepost 122, just south of Lincoln City, at about 10:40 p.m. All lanes of the highway were immediately shut down. Oregon State Police...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
hillsboroherald.com
Recreational Vehicles & Motor Homes Allowed At Job Sites But No Where Else In City
When the City of Hillsboro recently passed Ordinance 6397, allowing corporations to host RVs (trailers/motor homes/tiny homes/vans) on-site during construction, I was interested. This new rule is based upon the fact that we do not have enough housing or short-term accommodations to host the thousands of construction staff working here. Our corporations like INTEL have lobbied for the right to host their workers onsite. This makes total sense and I am a big fan of this.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
rtands.com
Union Pacific to shut down western Oregon rail traffic for bridge replacement
Union Pacific will replace a bridge on its western Oregon line on Sunday. Union Pacific is scheduled to shut down its line in the mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon on Sunday to replace a trestle adjacent to Waverly Lake, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. According to the Gazette-Times, Bob Melbo, a...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
