Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
wsgw.com
MyMichigan Health Increases Minimum Pay Rate for Employees
Midland-based MyMichigan Health has increased its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour for employees at many of its locations. The health system’s announcement said the move is part of its commitment to employees and an acknowledgement of the current labor market. Positions impacted by the wage increase include dining and catering aides, housekeeping, security officers and clerical staff.
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
wkar.org
Michigan cannabis agency adjusts tincture definitions, boosts maximum THC in edibles
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is setting guidelines for smokeless THC-containing products — like edibles or drinks. Those also include oils and tinctures — which had sometimes fallen into a regulatory gray area. Shelly Edgerton is the board chair for the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association. She said the...
Fox47News
Spotted lanternfly found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has announced that spotted lanternfly has been found in Oakland County. This is the first detection of the bug in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was found in Pontiac last week. The species is an...
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
abc57.com
Free COVID-19 tests available across Michigan
Residents throughout Michigan are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests through the Rockefeller Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Through the foundation's Project Act, 180,000 tests will be available to 36,000 households across the state. Previously, tests were only available in certain ZIP codes. The tests...
WILX-TV
Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death. Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the...
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
