Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Hometown Maine: The community looking to be the next big biking destination
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — “Mountain biking is an insanely popular sport throughout the country and Maine has seen a lot of growth in communities across the state,” Rodney Folsom with Moosehead Outdoor Alliance said. Folsom is just one of the many local mountain bike enthusiasts confident that...
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021
WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
CLYNK depots in Southern Maine are filling up faster than expected this summer
If you’ve taken your bottles and cans to a local CLYNK recycling depot, you may have witnessed the depots are full or overflowing. “Throughout the summer right now we’ve been struggling with volume levels that we have never seen in the 17 years that CLYNK has been around,” Dan Kiley, CLYNK's director of brand delivery, said.
New initiatives to preserve, digitize Acadian history in Maine
Two new initiatives are designed to digitally preserve the history of people of French heritage in Maine. The initiatives include a partnership with the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, providing a book scanner and software to digitize historical collections and make the materials available online.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
MAINE, USA — One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are...
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event
Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
Arsenault leaving as town clerk
Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
