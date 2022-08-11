ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
I-95 FM

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021

WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
WINSLOW, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

New initiatives to preserve, digitize Acadian history in Maine

Two new initiatives are designed to digitally preserve the history of people of French heritage in Maine. The initiatives include a partnership with the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, providing a book scanner and software to digitize historical collections and make the materials available online.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
mdislander.com

Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds

BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
BAR HARBOR, ME
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGME

Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event

Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Arsenault leaving as town clerk

Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
ALNA, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
AUGUSTA, ME

