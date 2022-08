Bet: LSU over 7 wins (+105) Best case: The conversation must start with Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame because of a desire to coach elite talent and have a real chance to compete for a national championship. That will take some time, but he has a proven track record. The guy has won at every stop for three decades. He can maximize talent and should have enough at skill positions to win games. The Tigers lost several transfers but also brought in key players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO