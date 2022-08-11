BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.

