Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon

ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage in the pulpits: Outsey researching Black churches in SW Va.

BIG STONE GAP — After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches. Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current Black churches.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kingsport Times-News

State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes

JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases

Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

