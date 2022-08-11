Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
Kingsport Times-News
Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage in the pulpits: Outsey researching Black churches in SW Va.
BIG STONE GAP — After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches. Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current Black churches.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
Claiborne Progress
Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more
Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
whopam.com
Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases
Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
