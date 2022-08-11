ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
CNN

CNN

