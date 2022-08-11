Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams' daytime talk show slot with "Sherri" launching this fall. Shepherd joined Cheddar News’ Hena Doba to talk about her preparations ahead of the premiere and what she has learned from past daytime talk show giants like Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and more. As she hones in her own skills and plans for the new hour-long program, she said she is thinking about who her dream guests would be. Shepherd has also teamed up with Hertz rental cars who are helping her with the big move to New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO