ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 23

Michelle DeFrank-Greene
3d ago

No one is ever getting taxes back again. Never lied on my taxes and they still say I owe them money. And a lawyer to fight them cost as much as what you owe and they say you can’t beat the irs. So good luck everyone even you perfect people like me that do it all right they will take yours tooo. Good luck

Reply
9
one uup
3d ago

I'm not concerned. But you all that lie on yours, better be ready because they are trying too replace all that money they gave out during the pandemic.. And the ones who was getting it, you best believe you are ALL on that list as well.

Reply(1)
9
Guest
3d ago

All the billions sent to Ukraine and Israel and all the vaccinations shots offered to you free of cost needs to be recovered. WE pay for them now. Cough it up guys!!

Reply
4
Related
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Charles Rettig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Audits#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Democrats#Senate#House#Republicans#Americans
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre promises there will be NO new IRS audits on Americans making less than $400,000 by the 87,000 new agents in response to Republican claims they will target the middle class

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone making less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents. 'Who around here decided that Americans were crying out for more interaction with the IRS'?' Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the press secretary.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
IRS
TaxBuzz

Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy