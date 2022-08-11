ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
3 die in series of Philadelphia shootings this weekend: report

Fourteen people have been shot, and three died, in a rash of shootings that began late Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday, 6abc reported. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a man in his 20s was shot in Ogontz on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike. Police say the man was double parked in his running car when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting the victim twice in the head. He tried to drive away but crashed and later died at an area hospital, the story said.
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

