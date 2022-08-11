Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man killed after he was stabbed several times in Hunting Park
HUNTING PARK - A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. Officials say 24th District officers were called to the 900 block of West Luzerne Street, Sunday, about 9 o’clock in the morning, on the report of a possible stabbing. Responding officers found...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
3 die in series of Philadelphia shootings this weekend: report
Fourteen people have been shot, and three died, in a rash of shootings that began late Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday, 6abc reported. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a man in his 20s was shot in Ogontz on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike. Police say the man was double parked in his running car when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting the victim twice in the head. He tried to drive away but crashed and later died at an area hospital, the story said.
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
CBS News
Barricade situation in Kensington after man shoots weapon, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man remains barricaded in Kensington after firing a gun into the air on Saturday morning, police say. The man discharged a weapon into the air and went back into a house on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. He refuses to come out of the...
fox29.com
Police: Drive-by quadruple shooting in Wissinoming leaves 3 in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say four people were injured during a drive-by shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that three men and...
Police trying to identify woman placed in 3-week coma after being hit by car in Lawncrest
Police are trying to identify a woman who has been in a coma for nearly three weeks after being hit by a car in Lawncrest. She is regaining consciousness but has limited brain function. Officials want to locate her loved ones.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
CBS News
Man dies after allegedly being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Dondra Wade from Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood. They found the victim bleeding on the 3200 block of Fox Street around...
Police: Man trying to get into cars struck in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
Investigators say the victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, seemed to be trying to gain entry into parked vehicles.
Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia
CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
Video shows teens ransacking restaurant in Germantown; Philadelphia police investigating
Cell phone footage shows a number of teenagers throwing chairs and items inside Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue last Saturday.
Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
fox29.com
Boy, 6, grazed by bullet while sitting in car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young boy who was sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, the incident occurred at 121:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue. Officials say the boy, 6, was sitting in the...
New images released after motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Upper Darby
Upper Darby police released images of the van they say left the scene following the crash.
