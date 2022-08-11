ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch

A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Whales#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Whale Just#Ethereum Off Gemini#Eth#Ethereum 2 0
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?

Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

RBB Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PlantFuel Issues Warrants in Connection with its Partnership with GNC Ventures

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 9, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce, that further to its press release dated August 4, 2022, it has completed the first step of its partnership with GNC Ventures.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%

For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Here To Stay

Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land

President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes

The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring.
BUSINESS

