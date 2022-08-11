Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 attendee who attacked FBI building previously handled classified info for military: Report
The suspect who was killed by Ohio police in a standoff after he attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was previously known to the agency and had handled classified military information while working for the Navy, according to reports. The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, worked for the...
MilitaryTimes
Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man who attacked FBI field office identified
Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
nypressnews.com
Andrew McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office – CNN Video
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Man dead after alleged FBI breach attempt leads to standoff
The suspect then drove off on I-71, leading officers from the Ohio State Patrol towards Columbus before stopping by I-71 and State Route 73. There is currently an ongoing police situation at this location.
Suspect killed after attempted attack on FBI building
The unidentified man, wearing body armor, was shot by police near Cincinnati after raising a gun toward officials.
Suspect dead after multi-hour standoff, FBI threat
A standoff that started Thursday morning ended around 5 p.m. after a suspect who attempted to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers.
Suspect in FBI building attack killed in standoff, identified as Jan. 6 participant
The suspect who attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was killed by law enforcement during an hours-long standoff, Ohio police announced Thursday afternoon.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Fox 19
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
police1.com
Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
Fox 19
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three alleged suspects in last weekend’s Main Street shootout are behind bars, and a plan is in place to address issues of violence in Over-the-Rhine and at The Banks. “Today we are sending a very clear message: If you commit gun violence in...
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Suspect ID’d in Richmond officer shooting: What we know
Lee's criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.
