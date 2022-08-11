ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
Man who attacked FBI field office identified

Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
