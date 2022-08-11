Do you bake the best cornbread in Currituck? Well, let’s find out! Enter your cornbread in the Cornbread Bake Off held during the Currituck Farm Festival from Noon – 4:00 on Oct. 1, 2022. Contest entries are being accepted for adults (18+) as well as three youth age groups (5-8, 9-13, & 14-18). And the best news of all, entry is FREE! Grand and Reserve will be awarded in each age group. A complete list of rules and the entry form for this contest can be found at: https://cornbreadbakeoff.eventbrite.com.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO