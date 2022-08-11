ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Apartment Therapy

Organizing

8 Cleaning Methods and Traditions From Around the World Organize & Clean. 3 Clever Kitchen Storage Ideas From This Tiny 180-Square-Foot Brooklyn StudioOrganize & Clean. 5 Tried and True Habits a Real Estate Agent Has for Keeping Financial Documents Real Estate. Barbara Bellesi Zito. The $17 Beauty Organizer That Makes...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

These Luxurious Turkish Towels Have Hundreds of Five-Star Reviews — and They’re 60% Off Right Now!

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Ruggable Just Launched a Ridiculously Chic Washable Faux Hide Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If a new rug is on your shopping list, then this is a product drop you don’t want to miss. Further expanding the reach of their incredibly varied selections, Ruggable has launched a collection of faux hide rugs that includes 10 indoor styles and four patterns: zebra, cheetah, cowhide, and tiger. Starting at $149, the styles are available as standard rectangular rugs from 2.5’ x 7’ runners to 6’ x 9’ area rugs — or you can get as “authentic” as possible with the brand’s new Hide shape in 4.5’ x 6’. According to Ruggable, their faux hide rugs complement any home aesthetic by embracing natural patterns and organic elements., mimicking the real hide look with cushioned, medium-pile polyester and polyurethane. They also tackle the typical disadvantages of genuine hide rugs, providing the soft premium texture without the guilt. Like other Ruggable styles, the faux hide collection is durable, stain- and shed-resistant, non-slip, and machine-washable. Bonus: Once you spend $99, the shipping is free. Take a look at the new designs below, and shop the full collection here.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker Turned a Decorative Halloween Sign Into a Year-Round Statement Piece

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you enjoy celebrating Halloween year-round, you’re going to love one TikToker’s impressive method of transforming a decorative “Beware” sign into “witchy floral art” using dried lavender, and it makes for the perfect addition to any goth decor scheme. In fact, all it takes is a few key tools to create this affordable piece of art.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious Carryalls

Whether you’re a commuter, a business class jet-setter or a coffee shop-frequenting freelancer, a good backpack can make it easier to schlep your stuff to the office or classroom. If you’re not into briefcases or prefer to stay hands-free, the best backpacks can help keep your work or school essentials safe and sound — and you feeling comfortable and stylish. What do we look for in the best laptop backpacks for work or school? Our criteria includes a designated laptop sleeve (since you’re likely shuttling your computer back and forth), convenient pockets for organizing your tech (such as your tablet and...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Knightley
Apartment Therapy

Julia Child Followed This Extremely Simple Cleaning Rule in Her Kitchen

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Furniture#Dorm#Scented Candles#Pride And Prejudice#The Squishy Chair
CNN

How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

If You’re Only Using Curtains on Your Windows, You’re Missing Out

As a long-time renter forever on a mission to make my rented home more personalized and beautiful, a lot of what I do comes down to one simple idea: Cover up the unsightly with something more my style. Plain-looking walls? Paint ’em or put up removable wallpaper. Unsightly cabinets? Bring in the contact paper for those fronts. Backsplash not my aesthetic? Cover it with peel-and-stick tile. Since most renters (myself included) often aren’t able to permanently change or renovate their homes, a lot of what gets done is covering up the ugly with the pretty. To that end, designer and interior stylist Anna Brettschneider came up with a pretty clever way of doing just that to her brownstone apartment with — wait for it! — budget-friendly, store-bought curtains. It’s absolutely genius, because what’s quicker (and easier to reverse) than hanging curtains?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Apartment Therapy

Costco Has Shag Area Rugs for Cheap Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While you’re grabbing a 10-pack of avocados and a famous $1.50 hot dog, don’t forget to browse the home decor section of Costco. The warehouse club often has deals that can’t be beat on things that aren’t edible, too.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker Spent Several Years Creating a Mini Version of the “Full House” House

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
reviewed.com

These pros share what you need to organize a dorm room

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dropping your kid off at college is hard enough. But when faced with the size (or lack thereof) of their temporary home for the next 30 weeks, panic can certainly move in. Where is everything going to go?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy