FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Tristan Wyman has admired NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW) for over ten years. Wyman was in middle school when he first heard about the show and its notorious obstacle course before coming across it on television. Instantly Tristan became hooked when ANW was in its fourth season. His dreams became a reality earlier this year, as he was a contestant in Season 14 of ANW.

NORTH POLE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO