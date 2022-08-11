Read full article on original website
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility is closed
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On July 1, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Central Recycling Facility (CRF) closed as the borough faced issues in replacing the operator after the contract ended. Since then, efforts have been made to make some recycling services available despite the non-operational status of the central...
Permafrost knowledge needed to support sustainable northern agriculture
Northern farming could experience huge growth in the 21st century as boreal regions warm. A new University of Alaska Fairbanks-led study argues that a better understanding of how permafrost and agriculture interact is needed to make it happen. The study, published in the August issue of the journal Nature Climate...
Explore Fairbanks Unveils New Aurora Viewing Map & Guide
Explore Fairbanks’ original, brand-new Aurora Borealis Viewing Map & Guide demystifies chasing the northern lights for travelers seeking to view the northern lights in the Fairbanks region. In addition to top-notch northern lights information, this useful tool identifies primary aurora viewing locations on a map specifically designed for making chasing the aurora easy. The map identifies nine locales including Cleary Summit, North Pole, Murphy Dome, Chena Hot Springs Recreation Area, as well as Fairbanks proper, that all offer excellent vantage points for seeing the northern lights.
Fairbanks Department of Motor Vehicles moves to new location
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If you have recently needed to conduct any business at the Fairbanks Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), chances are you headed to the familiar site on Peger Road. Upon arrival, you were greeted with a sign stating the DMV has moved. For over 30 years the...
A gift from an anonymous donor puts the wheels back in motion for one local facility
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After a report of two stolen adult tricycles from a local organization in Fairbanks, an outpouring of community members offered to help fill the gap. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, employees of Step-In Autism Services noticed something was wrong when two of their adult tricycles and...
Twenty-one year old from North Pole competes in American Ninja Warrior
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Tristan Wyman has admired NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW) for over ten years. Wyman was in middle school when he first heard about the show and its notorious obstacle course before coming across it on television. Instantly Tristan became hooked when ANW was in its fourth season. His dreams became a reality earlier this year, as he was a contestant in Season 14 of ANW.
Project Homeless Connect kicks off summer event after three year hiatus
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Friday, August 12, 2022, the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition will hold the Summer Project Homeless Connect (PHC) event in the parking lot of the Immaculate Conception Church located at 115 North Cushman St. This free event is aimed to help those in the community...
Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer discusses elections, misinformation
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With the 2022 special election and regular primary coming up on August 16, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, who supervises the Division of Elections (DOE), held a press conference on Wednesday, August 10. He was joined by other members of his staff, including Gail Fenumiai, Director of...
SoHi Football Dominates North Pole 60-6 In Stars Road Opener
The Soldotna Stars scored on nine of ten possessions, including SoHi’s first five possessions. Only a called-back touchdown on a penalty late in the first half slowed the SoHi offensive juggernaut. The Stars rushed for eight scores, threw one touchdown pass and kicked a 37-yard field goal; while the...
