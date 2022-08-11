Read full article on original website
Related
‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals How Late Musician Sophie Inspired the Superhero Role
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star Tatiana Maslany says late experimental pop musician Sophie inspired her work as the green-skinned superhero. “Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds,” Maslany tells Variety about the parallels between Sophie’s music and playing the dual role of Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk. “Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected.” The Grammy-nominated producer and musician died at 34 years old in January...
You Probably Thought These 14 Iconic '00s Musicians Had Retired, But They're Actually Thriving Today
I really have been missing them like candy.
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
Comments / 0