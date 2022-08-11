“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star Tatiana Maslany says late experimental pop musician Sophie inspired her work as the green-skinned superhero. “Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds,” Maslany tells Variety about the parallels between Sophie’s music and playing the dual role of Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk. “Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected.” The Grammy-nominated producer and musician died at 34 years old in January...

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO