Alamosa Valley Courier
City to consider pursuing Cattails irrigation grant
ALAMOSA– At the Alamosa City Council meeting on Wednesday night, council members will consider a resolution to pursue a $500,000 grant to help fund the replacement of the failing “Back 9” irrigation system at Cattails Golf Course. Cattails Golf Course is owned and operated by the City of Alamosa.
This Pagosa Springs Colorado Property For Sale is a Western Dream
Imagine waking up in your own private oasis every morning, with 60 acres of pristine Colorado land ready to explore that's just steps from the front door. A property that's currently for sale in Pagosa Springs will turn this dream into a reality for whoever purchases it next.
"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail
Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
Mushroom hunter rescued from rugged terrain in Colorado
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a lost mushroom hunter was rescued in the Wet Mountains in the early morning hours of August 13. After the team received a report of the lost man at about 9:30 PM the prior night, they launched their mission with three ground teams using information from his family that included the location of his vehicle and his last known GPS point.
