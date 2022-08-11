Read full article on original website
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
La Grange man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of copper from a hospital, police say
A LaGrange man was arrested Thursday for stealing copper wire from a hospital on two different occasions, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.
Sheriff identifies deputy found dead in Wake County
Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been a deputy for approximately five years after having served as a long-time detention officer in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
Deputy killed in Wake County was 13-year veteran of department; suspect on the loose, sheriff says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deputy killed early Friday in a shooting east of Raleigh. Ned Byrd, 48, worked for the sheriff’s office for 13 years before he was killed, Sheriff Gerald Baker said. Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the shooting.
2 brothers dead as vehicle crashes into NC Hardee’s
WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead following a crash at Hardee’s on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department. At 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Hardee’s location on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single vehicle accident. At the scene, investigators discovered that a vehicle driven […]
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
2 brothers dead after SUV driver crashes into Hardee’s in Wilson, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say they’re investigating after someone crashed an SUV into a Hardee’s Sunday morning and killed two customers who were brothers. At about 9:47 a.m., police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash
SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
Highway Patrol makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed NCDOT worker in Wilson County
Authorities have charged the driver of the car they say hit Anna Bradshaw.
Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square
RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
Mother charged with abducting daughter in Cary AMBER appears in court
The woman who set off a statewide AMBER alert appeared in a Wake County courtroom Friday afternoon.
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
