Greene County, NC

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
County
Crime & Safety
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
2 brothers dead as vehicle crashes into NC Hardee’s

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead following a crash at Hardee’s on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department. At 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Hardee’s location on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single vehicle accident. At the scene, investigators discovered that a vehicle driven […]
#Public Assistance#The Sheriff S Office#Crimestoppers Program
Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash

SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square

RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
RICH SQUARE, NC

