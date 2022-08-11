ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande County, CO

FOX21News.com

This Country Star’s 3 day music fest campout will rock Colorado August 31

Multi-PLATINUM entertainer, Dierks Bentley, chatted with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local ahead of his labor day weekend festivities in Colorado. Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, are continuing to partner for Seven Peaks Music Festival taking place Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 – Sept. 4). This year, the event will be held in a new location, the picturesque Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail

Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.

