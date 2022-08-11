Read full article on original website
This Pagosa Springs Colorado Property For Sale is a Western Dream
Imagine waking up in your own private oasis every morning, with 60 acres of pristine Colorado land ready to explore that's just steps from the front door. A property that's currently for sale in Pagosa Springs will turn this dream into a reality for whoever purchases it next.
FOX21News.com
This Country Star’s 3 day music fest campout will rock Colorado August 31
Multi-PLATINUM entertainer, Dierks Bentley, chatted with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local ahead of his labor day weekend festivities in Colorado. Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, are continuing to partner for Seven Peaks Music Festival taking place Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 – Sept. 4). This year, the event will be held in a new location, the picturesque Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.
"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail
Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
Mineral County Miner
One adult, two minors arrested in connection to shooting death of minor in MV on Aug. 7
MONTE VISTA — Three people, including two minor females, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 11, in connection to the reported shooting death of a minor female, according to the Monte Vista Police Department. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, MVPD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the...
