Dana Point, CA

danapointtimes.com

Editor’s Pick: 50th annual Whitey Harrison Classic

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Local Podcast Shares Dana Point Story

DANA POINT, CA
southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair Friday August 12 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair is Friday August 12 2022. Family Friendly Event at Huntington Beach Pier. Artisanal Food (To purchase) Huntington Beach Pier Plaza is located at Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway. Huntington Beach Parking. There is parking structures and metered parking near the event. Please...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group

A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Newport Beach Concept Mutt's Innovates its Brunch Program

Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
tippnews.com

Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli Celebrates 75 Years in Business

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
themainstreetmouse.com

Disneyland Resort Honors Fallen Hero in Special Flag Retreat Ceremony

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Sasha Azoqa. The Flag Retreat Ceremony in Town Square at Disneyland park is a long-standing daily tradition to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Earlier this week, a special ceremony was held to recognize the family of the late Lance Cpl. Dylan Ryan Merola, who was killed in action along with 12 other service members during the evacuation of Afghanistan one year ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
great-taste.net

Mutt’s Brings All-New Americana-style OC Restaurant Brunch to Newport Beach

Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend OC Restaurant brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

Fitness & Food Finds in San Juan Capistrano

Good to Know: Mantra Fitness offers new students an introductory class, Meet the Mega, for $10. Register by phone or email. It might look like students here are doing Pilates, but they’re actually following the Lagree method, which blends Pilates movements with cardio and bodybuilding techniques, all performed on a reformer-like machine called a Megaformer. The small group classes are appropriate for all levels, as the friendly and attentive instructors offer modifications for beginners and for those ready to take on more challenge. 31654 Rancho Viejo Road, 949-388-0002.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
travellemming.com

35 Best Things to Do in Orange County in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for a quintessential Southern Californian experience filled with theme parks, professional sports games, beaches, and more, then you’ll have a blast discovering the best things to do in Orange County. Located within the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, Orange County encompasses 34 cities such as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

On Life and Love After 50: As We Age

DANA POINT, CA
daytrippen.com

Wild Rivers Water Park Irvine

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, California, has reopened in a new location ten years after its closure. The water park is now more extensive, with 20 acres and 20 rides. Wild Rivers aims to be Southern California’s premier waterpark for families wanting an affordable thrilling day of water fun.
IRVINE, CA

