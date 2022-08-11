ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man convicted of 2 murders, given life without parole, is released from prison

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RG5i_0hDdFXRe00

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.

The AP said that the board came to the decision after a 90-minute hearing which included testimony from Brown and McIntyre’s family who were against him being released. Chenevert apologized to the families of the victims.

The board voted to commute his sentence back in December after observing his good behavior, rehabilitation and growth, according to the AP.

Chenevert was released after 42 years in prison, according to the AP. He is now 64 years old. Chenevert was 21 when he stabbed Brown and McIntyre.

It was believed that Chenevert was mad about missing drug money that led to the deadly attack. He avoided the death penalty in a plea deal. In the deal, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for life in prison without the possibility of parole, said the AP.

Chenevert agreed to leave Louisiana and if he were to return, he would need permission from a parole officer, according to the AP. Chenevert married a woman while he was in prison back in 2001 and planned to move away with her. He is also required to complete 20 hours of community service every month and not contact the victims’ families.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
WDBO

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal...
FRESNO, CA
WDBO

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WDBO

Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Colorado on Tuesday ordered a legal adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury that's looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Judge...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
PAGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO — (AP) — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn't ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
WDBO

Colorado River Basin reservoir levels drop to record lows amid drought

DENVER, Colo. — Federal government officials announced a more severe water shortage level in the Colorado River Basin Tuesday, saying it is essential that states like Arizona dramatically reduce water use before drinking water supplies or power production are affected. "The system is approaching a tipping point and, without...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy