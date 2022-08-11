ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Bellator 284 weigh-in results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, two others heavy; one fight canceled

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Three fighters, including a former champion, missed weight Thursday for Bellator 284 – but neither of them was a headliner.

Both Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi, who meet in Friday’s welterweight main event, stepped on the scale without issue. Gracie weighed in at 170.4 pounds, while Yamauchi was an even 170.

Among the three fighters to miss weight was former Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who was three pounds over the division non-title fight limit at 129. Her opponent, Bruna Ellen, was 125.6. The fight will go on after Ellen agreed to take a percentage of Macfarlane’s purse, according to a Bellator official, though the amount was not revealed.

The same thing happened between DeAnna Bennett and Justine Kish after Kish came in at 128.4 for their flyweight bout. Bennett made weight at 125.2.

One bout was canceled, though. Isaiah Hokit, who weighed 154, will no longer fight Nick Perez after Perez was 157.4 for their lightweight bout.

Bellator 284 takes place Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims streamed on MMA Junkie.

Here are the complete results from the official Bellator 284 weigh-ins:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170)
  • Valentin Moldavsky (238.2) vs. Steve Mowry (249.8)
  • Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (129)*
  • Gokhan Saricam (248.2) vs. Said Sowma (243.3)
  • Aaron Jeffery (185) vs. Austin Vanderford (184.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Marcos Breno (136) vs. Josh Hill (135.8)
  • DeAnna Bennett (125.2) vs. Justine Kish (128.4)**
  • Sullivan Cauley (205.4) vs. Tyson Jeffries (201.8)
  • Pat Downey (186) vs. Keyes Nelson (183.6)
  • Isaiah Hokit (154) vs. Nick Perez (157.4)***
  • Mark Currier (260.6) vs. Bailey Schoenfelder (227.8)
  • Mitchell McKee (135) vs. Tony Ortega (134.6)

*Macfarlane was 3 pounds over the flyweight limit; Ellen will receive an agreed-upon percentage of Macfarlane’s purse, and the fight will go on

**Kish was 2.4 pounds over the flyweight limit; Bennett will receive an agreed-upon percentage of Kish’s purse, and the fight will go on

***Perez was 1.4 pounds over the lightweight limit; the fight was canceled

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 284.

UFC
