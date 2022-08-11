Last week, the Oiler Cheerleaders and Hays High cheerleaders hosted a fun-packed cheerleading camp. The HHS cheerleaders taught cheers, chants, stunting techniques and jumps. The Hays High cheerleading squad consists of 26 cheerleaders coached by MacKenzie James, Carli Nunnery and Olivia Justice. The HHS cheer squad attended NCA Camp earlier this summer and received a superior rating, the highest rating in every category. Along with this, the HHS squad placed first in Top Team Chant while at camp.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO