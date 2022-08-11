ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two Cape Fear film projects receive funds from North Carolina Grant

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Five television and film projects across the state have been approved to receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds, including two projects being filmed in the Cape Fear. “We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Having North...
WILMINGTON, NC
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims

Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
LELAND, NC
Juniper Road Two Fire holds 1,226 acres in size

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Fire crews continue to battle the the Juniper Road Two Fire, which has held at 1,226 acres in size due to Friday’s rainfall. The rain was helpful but added to challenges crews faced when it comes to equipment use, as well as when creating fire lines around the perimeter of the fire, which remains 25% contained.
ENVIRONMENT
North Carolina State
Oregon dogs eat winning lottery scratch-off ticket

SALEM, OR (WWAY) — A pair of dogs in Oregon recently had a very unusual snack. According to the Oregon Lottery, they received a letter last week with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent the damaged ticket to the...
SALEM, OR

