Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 BMW X5 M

BMW has been testing the facelift X5 M for over a year now. Our spy photographers have caught prototypes of the future SUV many times before, including around the famous Nurburgring track. Now, BMW took the SUV out for some more testing around the ring, and for the first time we get to see the new undisguised grill, which is very similar to that of the upcoming BMW XM.
The Toyota MR2 Could Lead To the Revival Mazda’s Iconic Rotary Engine

There is a lot going on in the world of Toyota. Holding the title of the largest automaker in the world requires constant progress. Every day we are getting breaking news about the possible Toyota MR2 successor. One day it’s a small four-cylinder turbo and the next day it’s a hybrid.
This Rendering of a Modern Bugatti EB 110 LM Makes a Strong Case for a Comeback

The EB 110 is a mid-engine sports car produced by Bugatti from 1991 until 2002 and the only model the company built during that period. During that period Bugatti was under Romano Artioli and when EB 110 production ended, it moved under Volkswagen ownership, after filing for bankruptcy. With only 139 units built, the EB 110 is a very rare beauty. So, what if it will make a comeback? Instagram artist loveghvst tried to imagine a modern EB 110, and not only that. He also gave it the Le Mans treatment and a Bugatti Chiron engine under the hood.
The Stacked Land Rover Lineup Is Every Automaker’s Wet Dream

Land Rover makes some of the greatest 4x4s of all time. Inspired by the Willy’s Jeep in WWII, the Land Rover was designed and marketed to European farmers in 1948. The Land Rover has been a smash hit ever since. Today, Land Rover is only marketed and designed as a luxury brand. Whether you are on your 1000-acre ranch in the countryside or on downtown cobbled streets, the Land Rover looks sophisticated. Land Rover has a variety of models, some of which include the Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover. Land Rovers are some of the most trusted and reliable vehicles in the world to get you where you need to go on any terrain. The Land Rover lineup today offers seven different vehicles to choose from, and here’s a list of all of them:
Will the new Lexus LFA have an Electric Manual Gearbox?

The rumors of the successor to the iconic Lexus LFA are plenty, though this new hint from Lexus engineers directly is the most unusual one yet. The direction of the future Lexus halo car is headed towards electrification, but those behind the project want drivers to feel as engaged and connected to the experience as possible.
The Prodrive P25 Is A Nostalgic But Irrelevant Tribute To The Good Old Days

If you are someone who admires the late 1990s World Rally scene, you probably know of Subaru’s success with the Impreza WRX STI. Subaru, along with Mitsubishi, was the leading manufacturer on the 1990s WRC scene, and the 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B is considered one of the ultimate, road-going versions of the car. Fast-forward 24 years and the company behind many of Subaru’s rally cars, Prodrive, has come up with an epic restomod called the P25. And for all the good intentions it was made with, there’s a lot of stuff that’s wrong about it.
New Configurator Live: How Expensive is Your Ideal Nissan Z?

The new Nissan Z is one of the most anticipated new cars this year and now you can head over to Nissan’s website and build your dream spec. Along with the configurator comes full pricing information for the Z which starts at $39,990 before options and delivery fees. Not a bad price for a sports car with 400 horsepower standard.
KTM Electric ADV Is The Answer To All Your Off-road Needs

KTM is arguably the most successful bikemaker in the off-road world with over 15 Dakar titles under its belt. Using all this knowledge, the Austrian giant has given us some epic adventure bikes and it’s not long until we see an electric ADV join the party. While the world...
Porsche Taycan Reclaims Title Of Fastest Production EV On The Nurburgring

The Nurburgring has been the benchmark for all other tracks for decades. It is the ultimate test to see what a car is truly dynamically capable of, with the possible exception of Pikes Peak. The "green hell" has had yet another battle taking place on its grounds as the competition for EV supremacy heats up between the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan, and the Germans are back on top.
2022 Hyundai Elantra N: Serious Thrills In A Small Package

Hyundai is aiming to make its “N” models as synonymous with sportiness as an “M” on a BMW or a “V” adorning a Cadillac, and the rush of new, performance-enhanced models from the automaker continues to grow. The Elantra N is the newest entrant into the “N” stable that closely competes with the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
How Much Would You Pay to Take Home a Daytona-Winning BMW M8 GTE?

2022 is a big year for BMW’s performance division, with the brand announcing models like the M3 Touring, the M4 CSL, and the M Hybrid V8. The year-long celebration will continue with the first public appearance of the M4 CSL, the new 2023 M8 Competition, and the racing champion M8 GTE from the 2020 Le Mans Daytona. In addition, in collaboration with BMW North America, BMW M will offer the M8 GTE — the actual racecar — for sale to a lucky collector.
Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future

Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore

When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs

We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
BMW and Toyota’s Latest Partnership Could Reshape the Automotive Industry

With the increasing sales of battery-powered electric vehicles, the future of clean and green motoring is nearer than anticipated. However, a rare alternative to BEVs is hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars. But you know it, and I know it, the concept has been a big flop in the past. However, carmakers have been busy experimenting with the limits and possibilities that could be achieved with hydrogen power. Besides the two mainstream brands, Toyota and Hyundai, which have an edge in the market, it seems that BMW will follow the same path and launch its first mass-production hydrogen-powered SUV by the end of 2025. A report from Nikkei Asia confirms that the Bavarian automaker will take all the help needed from Toyota to fulfill what was once a dream.
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition

The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
