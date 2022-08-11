ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
Electric bus fleet, at 14 at $1.072M each, coming to Rhode Island

(The Center Square) – A new electric bus fleet will be available to public transit riders in Rhode Island. Fourteen New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses will be delivered over the next couple of months and replace diesel-fueled buses that are in use on the R-Line, the route with the highest ridership. The buses are battery-electric powered, Gov. Dan McKee said. The R-Line connects Providence and Pawtucket.
Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
LHC, USDA announce “Partnerships That Build Community” statewide tour

BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development are pleased to announce their upcoming “Partnerships That Build Community” tour to be held in August and September. Newly appointed leaders, LHC Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins and USDA Rural...
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says

NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'

(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
