Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Policy group warns of 'fiscal cliff' for coastal restoration projects as BP settlement money ends
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is warning about the "coastal fiscal cliff" looming a decade from now, when money for coastal work from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill dries up. A PAR report published on Monday highlights what the end of the settlement...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Electric bus fleet, at 14 at $1.072M each, coming to Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – A new electric bus fleet will be available to public transit riders in Rhode Island. Fourteen New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses will be delivered over the next couple of months and replace diesel-fueled buses that are in use on the R-Line, the route with the highest ridership. The buses are battery-electric powered, Gov. Dan McKee said. The R-Line connects Providence and Pawtucket.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
KPVI Newschannel 6
LHC, USDA announce “Partnerships That Build Community” statewide tour
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development are pleased to announce their upcoming “Partnerships That Build Community” tour to be held in August and September. Newly appointed leaders, LHC Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins and USDA Rural...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia's Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views
Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina treasurer wants state Supreme Court to examine state's certificate of need laws
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers. Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated turtle
JEKYLL ISLAND — A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park, and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year. On the island, another major milestone was reached...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
Comments / 0