ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

What is 4151 Nakoosa Trail?

You may know that 4151 Nakoosa Trail is a 110,000 square foot City building opened in 2021 that is headquarters for City of Madison Fleet and also Radio Communications, with working garage bays for auto mechanics and radio technicians, a giant parts room, and administrative spaces that we operate 6am-10pm all week, and now weekends as well. Check out this awesome drone footage of the building by C.D. Smith.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed

A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spas#Arts Center#Ib#Eua#Novo Apartments#Potter Lawson Inc#Patio Pleasures Pools#Supreme Structures#Dean Medical Group#The Harvey House#Urban Land Interests#U S Bank Plaza#Smithgroup
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Quarry Ridge opened July 1; offering ‘all-inclusive’ senior living

Quarry Ridge, an independent retirement community developed by senior living provider Resort Lifestyle Communities, welcomed residents and began moving them into their new homes on July 1. Designed for adults 55 and over, Quarry Ridge offers an all-inclusive independent lifestyle for local residents, according to a company news release. “Our...
FITCHBURG, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road

JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Trending on Reddit

Protip: Look at your pizza before you accept it

I ordered from Glass Nickel East, which was already a mistake as they've done nothing good in months, and I should have looked at the pizza before I accepted it. I've never seen a pizza so incompetently made, so burned, so bad. What the hell is going on over there? But regardless, check it to make sure it's even edible before you accept it. Mine was not.from WorkplaceWatcher.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy