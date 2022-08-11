Read full article on original website
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
City of Madison Wisconsin
What is 4151 Nakoosa Trail?
You may know that 4151 Nakoosa Trail is a 110,000 square foot City building opened in 2021 that is headquarters for City of Madison Fleet and also Radio Communications, with working garage bays for auto mechanics and radio technicians, a giant parts room, and administrative spaces that we operate 6am-10pm all week, and now weekends as well. Check out this awesome drone footage of the building by C.D. Smith.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Sold-out Great Taste of the Midwest returns to Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Craft beer enthusiasts will head to Olin Park this weekend for the annual Great Taste of the Midwest. Around 200 breweries and brewpubs will be at the event, which will also feature food vendors and live music, but unless you’ve already bought your ticket, you’re out of luck since the event sold out in May.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
captimes.com
Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed
A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is...
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
fitchburgstar.com
Quarry Ridge opened July 1; offering ‘all-inclusive’ senior living
Quarry Ridge, an independent retirement community developed by senior living provider Resort Lifestyle Communities, welcomed residents and began moving them into their new homes on July 1. Designed for adults 55 and over, Quarry Ridge offers an all-inclusive independent lifestyle for local residents, according to a company news release. “Our...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
spectrumnews1.com
Dane County Humane Society aims to clear its shelters this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Humane Society is aiming to clear its shelters this weekend. DCHS reduced adoption fees on all dogs, cats and critters for the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14, as part of its “Clear the Shelters 2022” event. DCHS will take $50 off...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road
JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Protip: Look at your pizza before you accept it
I ordered from Glass Nickel East, which was already a mistake as they've done nothing good in months, and I should have looked at the pizza before I accepted it. I've never seen a pizza so incompetently made, so burned, so bad. What the hell is going on over there? But regardless, check it to make sure it's even edible before you accept it. Mine was not.from WorkplaceWatcher.
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
