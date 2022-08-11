ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradford, IL
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Smithton, MO
City
Smithton, IL
City
St. Louis, MO
County
Saint Clair County, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Freeburg, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
CHICAGO, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Electric bus fleet, at 14 at $1.072M each, coming to Rhode Island

(The Center Square) – A new electric bus fleet will be available to public transit riders in Rhode Island. Fourteen New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses will be delivered over the next couple of months and replace diesel-fueled buses that are in use on the R-Line, the route with the highest ridership. The buses are battery-electric powered, Gov. Dan McKee said. The R-Line connects Providence and Pawtucket.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Metro East#Murder#Violent Crime#Union Boulevard#Bradford Place
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'

(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Whitmer suggests school sales tax holiday; GOP calls it 'pandering'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies for the upcoming school year, drawing GOP criticism of “pandering.”. “As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there

DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Downstate New York getting casino gaming

(The Center Square) – Casino gaming is coming to downstate New York. The only questions are when it will happen and whether all three available licenses will be issued. A panel of gaming experts, including Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Mount Vernon, and former Gov. David Paterson, came up with split decisions on those questions during a conference Tuesday morning in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Sen. Al Franken to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

(Los Angeles, CA)--Former Minnesota U-S Senator Al Franken is guest hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show tonight (Tuesday 10:30 p.m.) on ABC-T-V. Franken was a writer on Saturday Night Live, comedian, and radio host before he went into politics. The St. Louis Park native wrote on Facebook Monday that he was trying to write jokes for the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue -- posting “Shooting blanks!” and “Extremely nervous!” Franken is scheduled to appear at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy