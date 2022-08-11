Read full article on original website
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated turtle
JEKYLL ISLAND — A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park, and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year. On the island, another major milestone was reached...
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
Electric bus fleet, at 14 at $1.072M each, coming to Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – A new electric bus fleet will be available to public transit riders in Rhode Island. Fourteen New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses will be delivered over the next couple of months and replace diesel-fueled buses that are in use on the R-Line, the route with the highest ridership. The buses are battery-electric powered, Gov. Dan McKee said. The R-Line connects Providence and Pawtucket.
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
North Carolina treasurer wants state Supreme Court to examine state's certificate of need laws
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers. Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on...
Policy group warns of 'fiscal cliff' for coastal restoration projects as BP settlement money ends
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is warning about the "coastal fiscal cliff" looming a decade from now, when money for coastal work from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill dries up. A PAR report published on Monday highlights what the end of the settlement...
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
Gov. Whitmer suggests school sales tax holiday; GOP calls it 'pandering'
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies for the upcoming school year, drawing GOP criticism of “pandering.”. “As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money...
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views
Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there
DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
The top fundraisers in the Ohio State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Downstate New York getting casino gaming
(The Center Square) – Casino gaming is coming to downstate New York. The only questions are when it will happen and whether all three available licenses will be issued. A panel of gaming experts, including Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Mount Vernon, and former Gov. David Paterson, came up with split decisions on those questions during a conference Tuesday morning in Saratoga Springs.
Former Sen. Al Franken to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight
(Los Angeles, CA)--Former Minnesota U-S Senator Al Franken is guest hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show tonight (Tuesday 10:30 p.m.) on ABC-T-V. Franken was a writer on Saturday Night Live, comedian, and radio host before he went into politics. The St. Louis Park native wrote on Facebook Monday that he was trying to write jokes for the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue -- posting “Shooting blanks!” and “Extremely nervous!” Franken is scheduled to appear at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
