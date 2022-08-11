ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WSU assistant Joel Filani 'pleased' but wants technique sharpened

PULLMAN -- One could make a strong case that wide receiver is the strongest position at Washington State this fall camp, and the play of the wideouts through 11 days of camp has certainly pleased Joel Filani. The Cougars' wide receivers coach says there is room to improve, but after practice on Tuesday he was happy overall with the unit's performance and progress.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy