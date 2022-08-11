ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Texas Home Has An Underground Cavern Network In The Basement

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCv9t_0hDd84OC00
Photo: Getty Images

Once you've settled into this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that comes complete with walk-in closets, walk-in pantry and family room with fireplace, just head to the basement for a whole other world of adventure.

Underneath this 2.56-acre property you'll find a network of caverns with its own private entrance. No, seriously. Over $87,000 has been put into excavating, lighting, electricity and improvement in the caverns in the basement. To get to the caverns, you'll walk through a door in the ground that leads to a stone staircase, according to MySanAntonio .

The one-story 7 Hills Ranch home is also surrounded by 3,500 acres of nature conservancy land, including oak, magnolia and mountain laurel trees. Inside, there's also a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and insulated attached garage. More storage is available in the two-car detached garage with attic space. Outside, you'll find a wood deck and gazebo, plus a separate picnic area.

The home is located at 24811 Creek Loop in San Antonio. Realtor Lori Largen with JB Goodwin Realtors has written on the listing that there is currently a pending offer on the house, which is listed at $875,000.

Below you can watch a video of the caverns, but more photos are available on the listing .

#Caverns#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Nature Conservancy#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Hills Ranch#Creek Loop
San Antonio, TX
