ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Suspect held in fatal shooting in Tacoma parking lot, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma said Tuesday that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder last month when the victim was gunned down in a Tacoma parking lot. According to a police statement, the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody shortly...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police in Seattle were searching for clues after a person was shot Tuesday night in the city's Belltown neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for a report of gunfire. They found the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Robbery
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man gets life in prison for crime spree

COEUR d’ALENE — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
SULTAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOMO News

Investigation underway after teen shot in South Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — Police were searching for clues after a 16-year-old teen boy was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in South Seattle, authorities said. According to a social media post, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Information about the victim's condition was pending. Police were called around...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy