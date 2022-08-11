Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Suspect held in fatal shooting in Tacoma parking lot, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma said Tuesday that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder last month when the victim was gunned down in a Tacoma parking lot. According to a police statement, the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody shortly...
Man wanted in several counties holes up in Bothell trailer, causes standoff
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.
KOMO News
Pierce County Sheriff's Office questions 4 men after victim said he was shot while in SUV
BUCKLEY, Wash. — Investigators from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday was questioning four men after one of the men said he was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle along the Sumner/Buckley Highway. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but information about...
KOMO News
Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
KOMO News
Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police in Seattle were searching for clues after a person was shot Tuesday night in the city's Belltown neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for a report of gunfire. They found the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
KOMO News
Man arrested, accused of using a meat cleaver to attack someone at boarding home
SEATTLE — A man who used a meat cleaver to attack another man early Sunday has been arrested. Seattle police working in the South Precinct were called to a boarding home at 5:44 a.m. for the incident. The unidentified suspect allegedly wanted to borrow the victim’s car, but was...
KOMO News
Police say confrontation occurred before man, 29, shot in West Seattle
SEATTLE — A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in West Seattle after a dispute with someone near Alki Beach, authorities said. Police were called to the 1100 block of California Avenue SW shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found the unidentified...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man gets life in prison for crime spree
COEUR d’ALENE — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
KOMO News
Suspect pulls gun on Des Moines homeowner who confronted him about car prowling
DES MOINES, Wash. — A homeowner who confronted a car prowler had a gun drawn on him early on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 22400 block of 15th Ave South, according to the Des Moines Police Department, around 12:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner saw the male...
KOMO News
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left 14YO girl critically wounded
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood was...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
KOMO News
Investigation underway after teen shot in South Seattle, police say
SEATTLE — Police were searching for clues after a 16-year-old teen boy was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in South Seattle, authorities said. According to a social media post, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Information about the victim's condition was pending. Police were called around...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
