BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO