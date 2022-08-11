ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bn3th's Vitalizing Debut Brand Campaign Celebrates the Versatility of Underwear

Shopping for underwear poses several questions: What kind of material? What style? Boxers or briefs? All these decisions...
Uber Goes Back to School With a Yearbook Celebrating Its Couriers

Whether you need a ride home or to work, or maybe need a late night snack delivered to...
The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs

President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More

It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks

Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
