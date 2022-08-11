Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Bn3th's Vitalizing Debut Brand Campaign Celebrates the Versatility of Underwear
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Shopping for underwear poses several questions: What kind of material? What style? Boxers or briefs? All these decisions...
AdWeek
Uber Goes Back to School With a Yearbook Celebrating Its Couriers
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Whether you need a ride home or to work, or maybe need a late night snack delivered to...
AdWeek
The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs
President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
McDonald’s Tells Romanian Consumers 'We Know Burgers,' as it Improves Perceptions
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast food chain, isn’t thought of as a brand that serves wholesome meals, so it has released...
AdWeek
Greenfield Natural Meat Co Wants to Pay You for Being a Responsible Bacon Eater
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. State and local governments have offered tax rebates on electric vehicles as a way to incentivize purchases that...
AdWeek
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks
Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
Comments / 0