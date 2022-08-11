Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Cast: Kathleen Barr Garry Chalk Ian James Corlett Trevor Devall Richard Newman. A holiday themed animated direct-to-video film starring Academy Award-winners, Tom and Jerry. It uses a good deal of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet The Nutcracker as background music. This film would be the last animated production for Tom and Jerry co-creator, Joseph Barbera, who would die on December 18, 2006. The film features all of the exaggerated violence usually found in Tom and Jerry.
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Cast: Omar Chaparro Jessica Cediel Jey Mammon Coco Legrand Cristián de la Fuente. Condorito must find a way to rescue his mother in law from an ancient race of aliens which wants to enslave the universe once again. Is Condorito: The Movie on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Condorito:...
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. AMC is readying a new series based on "Interview With The Vampire," the landmark 1976 book from author Anne Rice that was eventually turned into a landmark 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as sexually fluid bloodsuckers who spend the centuries moping through their melancholy un-lives. Rice released a follow-up, "The Vampire Lestat," in 1985, officially kicking off a Vampire Chronicles universe that is beloved to this day.
Cast: Ken Duken Torben Liebrecht Christopher Gareisen Martin Hentschel David C. Bunners. Two brothers start a sportswear company in the 1920s, hoping to make the best shoes in the world. Their relationship deteriorates until they become bitter rivals. Is Adidas Vs. Puma: The Brother's Feud on Netflix?. Adidas Vs. Puma:...
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Well Digger's Daughter right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Auteuil Kad Merad Sabine Azéma Jean-Pierre Darroussin Nicolas Duvauchelle. Geners: Drama Romance. Director: Daniel Auteuil. Release Date: Apr 20, 2011. About. It's the beginning of the WWII....
Cast: Tommy Lee Jones Barry Pepper Dwight Yoakam January Jones Melissa Leo. When brash Texas border officer Mike Norton wrongfully kills and buries the friend and ranch hand of Pete Perkins, the latter is reminded of a promise he made to bury his friend, Melquiades Estrada, in his Mexican home town. He kidnaps Norton and exhumes Estrada's corpse, and the odd caravan sets out on horseback for Mexico.
