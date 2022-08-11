This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. AMC is readying a new series based on "Interview With The Vampire," the landmark 1976 book from author Anne Rice that was eventually turned into a landmark 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as sexually fluid bloodsuckers who spend the centuries moping through their melancholy un-lives. Rice released a follow-up, "The Vampire Lestat," in 1985, officially kicking off a Vampire Chronicles universe that is beloved to this day.

