Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
247Sports
Mike Locksley talks injuries, key upgrade and more after Maryland football's first scrimmage
Maryland football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, allowing its offense and defense to get reps in game situations for the first time ahead of the upcoming season. The Terps got their first game-like action from a roster that returns 15 starters from last season, the most of any Big Ten program, and look to capitalize on a record-setting campaign that saw the program finish 7-6 with a bowl victory.
247Sports
Maryland football: Watch Mike Locksley give scholarship to two Terrapins players at Baltimore Ravens game
Maryland football and head coach Mike Locksley took an annual trip to a Baltimore Ravens preseason game, and they put two players on scholarship. Those were punters Anthony Pecorella and Colton Spangler. “This is our right of pilgrimage, and every year we come here we give a scholarship out,” Locksley...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball Staff Offers 6-foot-7 Wing Caleb Williams
On Friday, the Pitt staff dug deeper into the class of 2024 by extending an offer to 6-foot-7 wing prospect Caleb Williams out of Washington, D.C. Williams has become a hot commodity in the recruiting world, as he holds offers from Villanova, Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Maryland, and others heading into his junior season of high school ball. He is ranked as a four-star prospect according to On3.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Support Pours In For Family Of Maryland Youth Football Coach Whose Teen Son Was Shot In Head
An athletic community is rallying together to bring support to the family of one of their coaches after his son fights for his life after being shot in the head in Annapolis, according to a GoFundMe. Marcus Grant is an assistant coach of the South River Youth Athletics (SYRA) football...
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
washingtonspirit.com
Trinity Rodman Named Finalist for 2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin
Washington, D.C. (08/12/2022) – Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman has been named a finalist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin, France Football announced today. Rodman is nominated alongside 19 other women across the world for the prestigious annual award. At 20 years old, Rodman is the youngest player on the shortlist. The Ballon d’Or is awarded by France Football in quarter four of each year to honor the best men’s and women’s footballers of the season. Rodman is the Washington Spirit’s second all-time nominee for the honor as Rose Lavelle came in eighth for the 2019 Ballon d’Or Féminin.
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open
The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
For the first time, Port Covington to become part of Fleet Week
Fleet Week makes its return to Baltimore in less than a month. This year, for the first time ever some historic ships will dock at Port Covington.
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WTOP
Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy
Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Baltimore man shot to death Wednesday in Washington D.C.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.
theriver953.com
Low flying aircraft expected in region
Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
