ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklawn, NJ

SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $8.82M Ground Lease Sale of a Wawa-Occupied Convenience Store & Gas Station Property Located in Brooklawn

By Post author
southjerseyobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Tax Bureau Upset Sale Includes 129 Local Parcels

NORRISTOWN PA – A list of hundreds of tax-delinquent properties across Montgomery County, updated as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) and including parcels within 18 western county municipalities, are scheduled to be virtually sold at public auction during September as part of the Tax Claim Bureau‘s annual upset sale.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklawn, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Srs#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Convenience Store#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Srs Nnlg#Shoprite Of Brooklawn#Petco
70and73.com

Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.

Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Beach Radio

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy