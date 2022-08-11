SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $8.82M Ground Lease Sale of a Wawa-Occupied Convenience Store & Gas Station Property Located in Brooklawn

Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Aug. 22-Sept. 1
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The online auction will be held from August 22, 2022 through till September 1, 2022. The surplus property...
roi-nj.com
$47M in financing secured for multi-housing development in Burlington County
JLL Capital Markets recently said it arranged a $47 million in construction financing for the development of an approximately 300-unit apartment community in Burlington County,. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo. Upon an anticipated completion of Q2 of 2024, the...
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
sanatogapost.com
Tax Bureau Upset Sale Includes 129 Local Parcels
NORRISTOWN PA – A list of hundreds of tax-delinquent properties across Montgomery County, updated as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) and including parcels within 18 western county municipalities, are scheduled to be virtually sold at public auction during September as part of the Tax Claim Bureau‘s annual upset sale.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
70and73.com
Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.
Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
This Cherry Hill Ramen Restaurant Challenges YOU To Eat The Spiciest Ramen in NJ
If you can handle the types of foods that are so hot that your shirt is drenched in sweat, your eyes are watering and you can't feel your face... If you've ever seen brave/foolish people on TV or YouTube who become barely able to speak, but are just coherent enough to beg for a glass of milk, and you thought: "Psh. I could do that." This is for you.
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
