Cuts are coming in a flurry around the NFL as teams have been busy making roster cuts to get down to the 85-man limit at this point in the NFL’s preseason schedule. Among the recent players being let go into the free agent pool on Tuesday was Troy Apke, the typical underdog who earned the respect of others during his time at Penn State. Apke was released by the Washington Commanders, the team officially announced on Tuesday. We have also released CB Troy Apke https://t.co/GkE4ozgHby — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022 Apke was a fourth-round draft pick of Washington in the 2018 NFL...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO