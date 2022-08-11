ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
City
Struthers, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver Falls, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Poland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Poland, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Guns#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Poland Twp#Chippewa Township Police#Psp#Ovi
beavercountyradio.com

BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge

(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
AMBRIDGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Poland
beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh Man Faces Drug Charges after Traffic Stop in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) PA State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Pittsburgh man was stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, August 8 at 11:40 AM at Raccoon and Mill Streets in Aliquippa. As state police investigated it was found that 33-year-old Kyle Germany, of Pittsburgh, PA, was in possession of bulk marijuana and known drug sale paraphernalia. According to the report he was taken into custody and charges are pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy