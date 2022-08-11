Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
This New COVID Variant Is Shaping Up to Be a Déjà Vu Nightmare
The world has built up a lot of immunity in the nine months since the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus became dominant, driving a record wave of infections.That immunity from vaccines and past infection is helping to keep down hospitalizations and deaths even as Omicron’s offspring—a succession of subvariants—have become dominant, one after one.Now the virus is trying to find a way around our antibodies. A new subvariant, BA.4.6, is beginning to outcompete its predecessor, BA.5. Its advantages include a particular mutation to the spike protein, the part of the virus that helps it to grab onto and infect...
beckershospitalreview.com
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance
Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
Asia shares edge higher, wary of Fed words
SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week.
Japan's economy rebounds from COVID jolt, global slowdown clouds outlook
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.
beckershospitalreview.com
The racial gap in monkeypox vaccine access
While early CDC data suggests U.S. monkeypox cases are high among Black and Hispanic people, vaccination rates among the groups are lagging, with at least 54 percent of doses going to white people nationwide, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Black people made up 26 percent of cases with known race and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Surge in infectious diseases was inevitable, Dr. Michael Osterholm says
From COVID-19 to polio to monkeypox, infectious disease threats have dominated the headlines and public discourse in recent weeks. Monkeypox has sickened more than 10,000 Americans, New York recently reported the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade, and COVID-19 is still spreading nationwide. And Chinese researchers just discovered a new virus, Langya henipavirus, that appears to have jumped from animals to humans for the first time.
beckershospitalreview.com
Is drug-sparing the solution to future drug shortages? Experts weigh in
The world's only authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, is set to be split into fifths after the FDA cleared the strategy on Aug. 9 — a solution that could indicate the future for resolving emergency drug shortages, pharmacy and supply chain experts said. States and cities have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novartis discloses deaths of 2 children on spinal atrophy drug
Novartis, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, confirmed a report of two children dying from liver complications six weeks after taking its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. The two deaths, which happened in Russia and Kazakhstan, occurred after a Zolgensma infusion and steroid doses intended to fight liver complications,...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 McKinsey partners dish future of supply chain resiliency
To find out what resilience means and what strategies supply chain hospital leaders should take, Becker's spoke with William Weinstein, a McKinsey partner who's one of the leaders who serves healthcare providers with external spend, and Drew Ungerman, a McKinsey senior partner who advises healthcare clients on strategy. Editor's note:...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent cancer study findings
Here are five recent oncology-related studies published by Becker's since July 12, starting with the most recent:. 1. A study from Austria published Aug. 10 and led by MedUni Vienna showed a partial or complete regression of brain metastasis in breast cancer patients after treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-Dxd). 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC does away with quarantine: 6 notes on updated COVID-19 guidance
People exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus, vaccinated or not, no longer need to quarantine, according to updated CDC guidance released Aug. 11. The new COVID-19 recommendations focus on mitigating the risk of severe disease, rather than infection itself. "We're in a stronger place today as a nation, with...
beckershospitalreview.com
US COVID-19 cases fall for 3rd week: 8 CDC findings
The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 14 percent this week, marking the third consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 12. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 10, the nation's seven-day case average was 103,614, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry
From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Care leader on extended break
Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of Amazon Care, is taking time away from the tech giant's primary healthcare initiative as it acquires One Medical, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Dr. Helton's break began earlier this summer. "After more than 5 years at Amazon, Kristen decided to take some well-deserved...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients, physicians define 'sinus infection' differently, study suggests
Patients and physicians have different views about what constitutes a sinus infection, which could result in communication issues and misdiagnoses, new research suggests. A team led by researchers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., conducted the study, which was published July 16 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. Researchers surveyed 560 patients and 29 otolaryngologists at six academic medical centers between June 2020 and May 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare is 'littered' with failed innovation. Why today's disruptors are different
Rick Shumway, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare in Pleasanton, Calif., joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about disruptors in healthcare, and how successful Silicon Valley can be in care delivery. Healthcare is a trillion-dollar industry that makes up a fifth of the U.S. economy. It's...
